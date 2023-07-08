Birthday Club
No investigation underway into Olive Garden IPhone bandit

She says the Scott Township Police told her they were not going to pursue or investigate the case.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTVG) - Have you ever carried a large amount of cash and been worried about losing it? For newer iPhone users, with devices costing more than $1,000, misplacing your phone can become a costly mistake.

The idea of misplacing your phone became a reality for Lori Aton when she left the restroom of an Olive Garden. Aton realized she left her phone in the bathroom and rather than turning it in, a person in the bathroom decided to keep the phone.

Aton says she soon uncovered the bandit’s identity by looking through her PayPal payment log and identifying who has been receiving unauthorized payments on her behalf. She says the thief also changed the name of her Apple account

“They did take my little bit that was there, and sent it to one of their friends,” said Aton. “We found out later it was her husband.”

Aton says she contacted Apple, her cell phone provider, and the Scott Township Police to no avail. She says the Scott Township Police told her they were not going to pursue or investigate the case.

