“Run Discrimination Out of Town” walkathon/runathon to come to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with The Fair Housing Center announced they will be hosting a fundraising event called “Run Discrimination Out of Town,” allowing those interested to join virtually or in person in Toledo.

The inaugural “Run Discrimination Out of Town” walkathon/runathon is scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 30 at various parks around the Toledo area. As part of the event, participants can register as an individual or team, setting their own goals for the course. The three in-person events are scheduled for the following dates:

August 26, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Wildwood Metropark at the Whitetail Shelter

August 26, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. at Oak Openings Metropark at the Mallard Lake Shelter

September 30, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. at Pearson Metropark at the Pearson Playground Shelter

Organizers say the money raised from the event will directly contribute to The Fair Housing Center’s mission of ensuring that everyone has access to equal housing opportunities.

