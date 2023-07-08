Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

“Run Discrimination Out of Town” walkathon/runathon to come to Toledo

(Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0) (MGN)
(Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0) (MGN)(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with The Fair Housing Center announced they will be hosting a fundraising event called “Run Discrimination Out of Town,” allowing those interested to join virtually or in person in Toledo.

The inaugural “Run Discrimination Out of Town” walkathon/runathon is scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 30 at various parks around the Toledo area. As part of the event, participants can register as an individual or team, setting their own goals for the course. The three in-person events are scheduled for the following dates:

  • August 26, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Wildwood Metropark at the Whitetail Shelter
  • August 26, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. at Oak Openings Metropark at the Mallard Lake Shelter
  • September 30, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. at Pearson Metropark at the Pearson Playground Shelter

Organizers say the money raised from the event will directly contribute to The Fair Housing Center’s mission of ensuring that everyone has access to equal housing opportunities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Latest News

2021 Lucas County Fair
County fairs make a return for 2023
Could there be money issues paying for new Wayman Palmer YMCA in Toledo?
Could there be money issues paying for new Wayman Palmer YMCA in Toledo?
No investigation underway into Olive Garden IPhone bandit
Highland Meadows Golf Club
Dana Open to return to Toledo next week