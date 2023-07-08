Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Six people are dead after a plane crashes into field and bursts into flames in California, officials say

FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Six people died after a plane crashed over a Southern California field on Saturday morning before bursting into flames.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived. The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported. The station described the plane as a Cessna C550 business jet.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Latest News

After not sounding during the tornado warning last week, the tornado siren in Oregon has also...
Oregon tornado siren malfunctions again, EMA awaits inspection
A man in Kentucky recently won a $225,000 Cash Ball jackpot while playing the lottery.
Man wins lottery jackpot thanks to playing Cash Ball for son’s birthday
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant (AP Photo/Elise Amendola,...
No investigation underway into Olive Garden IPhone bandit
No investigation underway into Olive Garden IPhone bandit