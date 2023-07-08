Toledo Athletics searching for public address announcer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The athletics department for the University of Toledo has begun a search for a new public address announcer.

According to a press release from the university, it is searching for someone for the 2023 football season. The athletic department will also use that person as a substitute announcer and in-game host for several other varsity sports for the 2023-24 academic year and beyond.

Anyone interested in the position will have the potential to serve as the main or backup PA voice of the Toledo Rockets for sports including; football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, women’s soccer, swimming, softball and baseball.

Those who wish to apply for the position should send a resume and audition to Heather Lutz at heather.lutz@toledo.edu. The deadline to submit resumes is July 21.

Finalists for the position will be contacted for further in-person auditions later this summer. Applicants must be available for all six home football games of the 2023 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.