Toledo Athletics searching for public address announcer

The deadline to submit resumes is July 21.(University of Toledo Athletics)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The athletics department for the University of Toledo has begun a search for a new public address announcer.

According to a press release from the university, it is searching for someone for the 2023 football season. The athletic department will also use that person as a substitute announcer and in-game host for several other varsity sports for the 2023-24 academic year and beyond.

Anyone interested in the position will have the potential to serve as the main or backup PA voice of the Toledo Rockets for sports including; football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, women’s soccer, swimming, softball and baseball.

Those who wish to apply for the position should send a resume and audition to Heather Lutz at heather.lutz@toledo.edu. The deadline to submit resumes is July 21.

Finalists for the position will be contacted for further in-person auditions later this summer. Applicants must be available for all six home football games of the 2023 season.

