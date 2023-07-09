Birthday Club
7/8: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Mostly sunny & dry for 3 days, then a stormier pattern arrives.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: A shower is possible this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: A morning sprinkle possible with lingering clouds, then sunny, less humid but warm for the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows around 60. MONDAY: Getting hot with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Tuesday and even hotter with highs around 90. A stray storm is possible later in the day, but a few storms are more likely Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and t-storms likely after noon; some may be strong. More storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, still humid Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and warm Friday with highs in the mid-80s. More storms are likely Friday night into Saturday. Muggy Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

