7/9/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Today is a beautiful day to get outside as we welcome in sunshine come the afternoon hours. Temperatures only climb into the low-80s, and humidity remains low. Tomorrow looks quite similar with plenty of sun to go around, though heat and humidity start to build. Come Tuesday afternoon, we are going to see some thunderstorms from the northwest. The developing system will stall out over our area, driving weather patterns for the later part of the week, with the greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms being Wednesday. With such instability, we are closely watching the potential for some of these storms to be on the stronger side.

