Car crashes into Oregon home, elderly couple reported dead

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A car crashed into the retaining wall of an Oregon home Friday evening. Though police have yet to release details from the scene, sources reported an elderly couple was killed.

According to our media partner at The Blade, an 85-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife died in the crash. Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday night on Bay Shore Road near Lilias Drive.

One person who lives nearby explained how he and others rushed over to help before first responders arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story. 13 Action News is waiting to hear from Oregon Police to learn more information. The Blade reports the autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.