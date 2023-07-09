Final day to register for August special election, early voting to begin
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans have one day left to register for a special election in August, asking voters whether it should be more difficult to change the state’s constitution.
The proposal to increase from a simple majority to 60% approval to make amendments is said to be in an effort to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Other proposed constitutional amendments also could be affected, including efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, increase the minimum wage, reform Ohio’s redistricting system and limit vaccine mandates.
The special election for Issue 1 is set for August 8, 2023. Ohioans can register to vote online at the link here and learn more about requesting an absentee ballot at the link here. Those that do not register by Monday, July 10 will not be eligible to vote in the election.
Stay up to date on the important deadlines ahead of Ohio’s August special election with 13 Action News. You can view a sample ballot at the link here and the certified ballot language at the bottom of this article.
