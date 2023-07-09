Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Final day to register for August special election, early voting to begin

Should it be harder to change Ohio's constitution? That's the question at the center of the August special election that affects the fight for abortion access.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans have one day left to register for a special election in August, asking voters whether it should be more difficult to change the state’s constitution.

The proposal to increase from a simple majority to 60% approval to make amendments is said to be in an effort to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Other proposed constitutional amendments also could be affected, including efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, increase the minimum wage, reform Ohio’s redistricting system and limit vaccine mandates.

The special election for Issue 1 is set for August 8, 2023. Ohioans can register to vote online at the link here and learn more about requesting an absentee ballot at the link here. Those that do not register by Monday, July 10 will not be eligible to vote in the election.

Stay up to date on the important deadlines ahead of Ohio’s August special election with 13 Action News. You can view a sample ballot at the link here and the certified ballot language at the bottom of this article.

Previous coverage:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Car crashes into Oregon home, elderly couple reported dead
Car crashes into Oregon home, elderly couple reported dead
Toledo police crews say one person was killed in the Sunday morning shooting on Walnut Street.
Morning shooting kills 1 at Toledo apartment complex, police say
Morning shooting kills 1 at Toledo apartment complex, police say