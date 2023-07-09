Investigation opens into ‘suspicious fire’ in Toledo, officials say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews have opened an investigation into what they are calling a ‘suspicious fire’ on Fernwood Avenue Saturday night.

TFRD crews responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night and reported no injuries as the building was a vacant duplex. Responders say the building will have to be torn down.

Batallion Chief Krause tells 13 Action News that the fire was suspicious and is currently under investigation. No further details on the crews’ suspicion were given at this time.

TFRD crews responded to the residential fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.