Investigation opens into ‘suspicious fire’ in Toledo, officials say

TFRD crews responded to the residential fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews have opened an investigation into what they are calling a ‘suspicious fire’ on Fernwood Avenue Saturday night.

TFRD crews responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night and reported no injuries as the building was a vacant duplex. Responders say the building will have to be torn down.

Batallion Chief Krause tells 13 Action News that the fire was suspicious and is currently under investigation. No further details on the crews’ suspicion were given at this time.

TFRD crews responded to the residential fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
TFRD crews responded to the residential fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night.(wtvg)

