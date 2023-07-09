TPD: Man arrested for shooting at a group of women in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers arrested a man accused of firing several shots at a group of women in Toledo in June.

Toledo officers arrested Britton Norwood, 41, on a felonious assault charge Saturday for his alleged involvement in a shooting on June 25. Officers say the shooting occurred on Norwood Avenue in Toledo.

TPD officials say Norwood was standing on his porch when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and proceeded to fire several shots at a group of females. According to the report, Norwood’s shots grazed a person in the left foot and another nearly missed the victim’s head.

Norwood is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

