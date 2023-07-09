Birthday Club
Morning shooting kills 1 at Toledo apartment complex, police say

It is not clear how many gunshot wounds were on the victim and detectives say the case is currently under investigation.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police crews responded to an early morning shooting on Walnut Street that they say killed one person.

Crews responded to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday morning outside the Greenbelt Apartment Complex. Detectives say the victim, a man in his late 30s to early 40s, has not been identified yet, though he was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

