Morning shooting kills 1 at Toledo apartment complex, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police crews responded to an early morning shooting on Walnut Street that they say killed one person.

Crews responded to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday morning outside the Greenbelt Apartment Complex. Detectives say the victim, a man in his late 30s to early 40s, has not been identified yet, though he was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

It is not clear how many gunshot wounds were on the victim and detectives say the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.