Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young arrested followed alleged domestic violence incident

Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Ohio Rep. Bob Young(Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio state Rep. Bob Young was arrested Friday following an alleged domestic violence incident, according to Barberton Municipal Court Records.

The Summit County republican faces a first-degree misdemeanor for “knowingly caus[ing], or attempt[ing] to cause physical harm” to an unknown victim in the same family or household.

He also faces a fourth-degree felony charge for disrupting public service.

Young appeared in court Saturday and was issued a $5,000 bond. Court documents also noted that the charge was “subject to TPO and CRPO,” meaning a temporary protection order or a criminal protection order.

This would keep Young from being near or making contact with the alleged victim.

Young is in his second term in the Ohio house and is the chair of the Pensions Committee.

He lives in Green and represents much of southern Summit County in the 32nd district.

He is currently married with children.

19 News has reached out to Young, Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for more information or comment, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

