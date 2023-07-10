Birthday Club
13 Action News Big Story: NATO and the war in Ukraine

President Biden is meeting with UK officials to discuss the war in Ukraine. Biden has said Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden is meeting with officials from the United Kingdom to discuss the war in Ukraine. He also stated he believes Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership and that the war would have to end before Ukraine could join.

You can watch the full big story above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

