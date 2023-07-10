13 Action News Big Story: NATO and the war in Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden is meeting with officials from the United Kingdom to discuss the war in Ukraine. He also stated he believes Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership and that the war would have to end before Ukraine could join.

