7/10: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

90° heat today and tomorrow, then locally strong storms arrive.
7/10: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TODAY: Sunny and hot with highs around 90. TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible later in the afternoon into the evening, and they may be strong with gusty winds and hail. TUESDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower with lows in the upper 60s. WEDNESDAY: Humid but not as warm with highs in the low 80s. A few morning showers are possible, then more widespread rain and storms for the afternoon and into the night, again locally strong storms with heavy downpours are possible. EXTENDED: A few showers and storms linger into Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Hot and humid Friday with highs in the upper 80s, and more storms will arrive for the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will continue Friday night into Saturday, when highs will be in the mid-80s. Starting to dry out Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

