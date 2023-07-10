Birthday Club
7/10/2023: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast

Sizzling start to the week; stormy week ahead
We welcome in sunny skies today, and temperatures climb into the upper-80s to lower-90s. The UV index is really high.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear skies this morning mean that we will warm up pretty quickly, hitting the upper-70s by lunchtime. Water and sunscreen will be our friends today and tomorrow with that summer sizzle, though humidity builds tomorrow, fueling storm potential in the evening hours. Some localized cells could get on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and downpours. This introduces us to a rather active weather pattern with consistent chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, some of which could get on the stronger side.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

