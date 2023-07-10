7/10/2023: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast

Clear skies this morning mean that we will warm up pretty quickly, hitting the upper-70s by lunchtime. Water and sunscreen will be our friends today and tomorrow with that summer sizzle, though humidity builds tomorrow, fueling storm potential in the evening hours. Some localized cells could get on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and downpours. This introduces us to a rather active weather pattern with consistent chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, some of which could get on the stronger side.

