7/9: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm with lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Bright, blue skies and getting hot with highs near 90. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and warm with lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit hotter Tuesday with highs around 90, also getting more humid. A few storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening may be strong. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours are the main concern. EXTENDED: Humid Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Storms, some heavy, are likely from the afternoon into Wednesday night. Staying humid the rest of the week and into the weekend. On/off storms are likely from Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s each day. Some storms may become strong to severe. Partly sunny Sunday with a shower or two possible and highs in the mid-80s.

