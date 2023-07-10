Basic needs being addressed in Hancock County

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Family Resource Center has developed a program designed to address the emergency basic needs of individuals in Hancock County.

“People need to have their basic needs met before they can start to make healthy choices,” Cristina Christensen, Criminal Justice Program Supervisor at Family Resource Center said. “Without access to food, shelter, or clothing, a person’s mental health suffers right alongside their physical health. It is crucial to emphasize that meeting basic needs is a fundamental, bedrock step in improving an individual’s mental health.”

Christensen says the need is great in Hancock County.

“I’m seeing a lot of, obviously, meth and fentanyl, but in addition a lot of severe and persistent mental illness that’s going untreated,” Christensen said.

Funded with the support of a grant from The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, the program will distribute bags full of emergency items such as no-prep foods, first-aid supplies, a sleeping bag, pillow, and blanket, a portable fan, a few clothing items, a poncho, and one additional item that is being included after the results of a survey among clients served suggested it.

“We asked about the most useful item for individuals, and surprisingly, it was a phone charger. So, we made sure that every bag has a phone charger including cords for the most common types of phones,” Christensen said.

Homelessness has many forms in Hancock County, according to Christensen.

“They stay at an abandoned home, or they couch surf, we consider that homeless, because it’s not a stable living environment,” Christensen said.

To identify who needs a bag, Christensen says she will rely on her staff. Twenty-four bags have already been given away.

“Ok, who, you know, who’s out there, and does not have their basic needs met, those are the people I want to make sure I’m getting the bags to,” Christensen said.

Family Resource Center will distribute the emergency need bags upon request.

“We are grateful for the support of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation in addressing emergency basic needs within our community,” John Bindas, President & CEO of Family Resource Center said. “We believe that by addressing these fundamental needs, we can help pave the way for long-term positive change in the lives of our clients.”

If you want to donate to the Basic Needs Project, visit this link.

