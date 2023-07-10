Car break-ins near State Line and Lewis Ave. caught on camera

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows a handful of people opening car doors and rummaging through vehicles in the middle of the night.

That video was recorded shortly after 2:00 AM Wednesday, July 5, 2023. However, tenants at North Ridge Place Apartments on State Line and Lewis Ave. tell 13 Action News the break-ins keep happening.

“These kids are smart. They know how to pick locks,” one tenant who asked not to be identified said. “It’s just frustrating, cause we just want our vehicles to stop being broken into whether they’re locked or unlocked. This is people’s property that we worked hard for.”

She went on to explain the doors to her vehicle were locked, but the group still broke in and stole a pocket knife. A neighbor’s security camera captured that moment, so she filed a police report.

Other neighbors, she said, are reporting similar break-ins on Facebook, circulating videos of their own.

“What if they go onto someone’s property or what if they go and mess with the wrong person and the police doesn’t get a hold of them, but somebody else does? And then they’re severely hurt or they’re severely injured or whatever the case is from someone protecting their property,” she said.

In the video, you see the culprits riding off on bikes. Now, some tenants are calling for a crackdown on late-night activity and extra patrols from Toledo Police to protect the safety of everyone.

