Friend of victim in 2021 three-wheeled motorcycle crash found guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to a crash that killed a woman was convicted on Monday.

Court records show Fernando Barringer Sr. withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered a no contest plea to a vehicular homicide charge in connection to the death of 29-year-old Donella Crenshaw.

Police said Crenshaw was killed when Nolan Burkholder allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a three-wheeled motorcycle with that Barringer and Crenshaw were on. Police say Barringer wasn’t supposed to be driving because his license was suspended and charged him with vehicular homicide.

Judge Dean Mandros sentenced Burkholder to four years in prison after he was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide earlier this year. Barringer is scheduled to be sentenced on August 28.

Donella Crenshaw’s grandmother, Deborah Franklin, told 13 Action News last year Crenshaw was a dedicated mother who worked for the post office.

