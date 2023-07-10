Lucas County Fair makes a return with lineup of events
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Fair kicked off Monday, marking the first of a lineup of fairs returning in 2023, featuring a packed schedule of events for participants of all ages.
The fair will be running from Monday, July 10 to Sunday, July 16 at 1406 Key St. in Maumee, Ohio. A wide variety of activities have been scheduled throughout the week, including laser tag, inflatables, traditional livestock shows and more. The Lucas County Fair schedule is as follows:
- Monday, July 10
- 3:30 - 4 p.m. | Lucas County Fair Parade
- 4 - 5 p.m. | Opening ceremonies
- 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables / Taco Throwdown
- 5:30 - 8 p.m. | Jr. Poultry Show
- 5 - 9 p.m. | Laser Tag
- 5 - 10 p.m. | Rides
- Tuesday, July 11
- 10 - 1 p.m. | Jr. Horse Shows
- 11 - 6 p.m. | STEM Pavillion
- 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
- 12 - 4 p.m. | Laser Tag / Rides
- 12 p.m. | Magic Show
- 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
- 3 p.m. Jr. Goat Show
- 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity
- 4 - 8 p.m. | Battle of the Burgers / Inflatables
- 5 p.m. | Jr. Sheep Show / Wheels of Ag game
- 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 6 p.m. | Magic Show
- 7 p.m. Wheels of Ag game
- Wednesday, July 12
- 10 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show / Jr. Rabbit Show
- 11 a.m. | STEM Pavillion
- 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables / Senior & Veterans Day activities
- 12 - 4:30 p.m. | Laser Tag / Rides
- 12 p.m. | Magic Show
- 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
- 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity
- 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
- 5 p.m. | Jr. Cattle Show / Wheels of Ag Game
- 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 6 p.m. | Magic Show
- 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 7:30 p.m. | Team Hndball
- Thursday, July 13
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Kids’ Day
- 10 a.m. | On-the-spot flower arranging / Jr. Horse Show
- 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables / Kids’ Day activities
- 11 - 6 p.m. | Stem pavilion
- 12 p.m. | Magic Show
- 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
- 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity / Local craft beer & funky turtle seltzer
- 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
- 4:30 - 11:30 p.m. | Lawn mower demolition derby
- 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game / Jr. Swine Show
- 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking
- 6 p.m. | Magic Show
- 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag Game / Parallel Universe
- Friday, July 14
- 9 a.m. | Showmanship Sweepstakes
- 10:30 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show
- 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
- 11 - 6 p.m. | Stem pavilion
- 12 p.m. | Magic Show
- 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 2:30 p.m. | Livestock Auction
- 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity / Local craft beer & funky turtle seltzer
- 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
- 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking
- 6 p.m. | Magic Show
- 6:30 p.m. | Open Swine Show
- 7 p.m. | Tyler Farr concert / Wheels of Ag Game
- Saturday, July 15
- 10 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show
- 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
- 12 p.m. | Magic Show / Open horse & Pony show / Guys & Gals Lead
- 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag / Open poultry exhibition
- 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game / Open sheep show
- 1 - 5 p.m. | NW Ohio Cornhole tournament
- 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
- 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity
- 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
- 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking
- 6 p.m. | Magic Show
- 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag Game | Bob Seger Tribute Band
- Sunday, July 16
- 9 - 2 p.m. | Car show
- 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
- 12 p.m. | Magic Show
- 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
- 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
- 4 - 11 p.m. | KOI Drag Racing
- 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
- 5 - 8 p.m. | Rides
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.