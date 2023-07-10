Birthday Club
Lucas County Fair makes a return with lineup of events

Livestock participants with their animals at the 2022 Lucas County Fair.
Livestock participants with their animals at the 2022 Lucas County Fair.(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Fair kicked off Monday, marking the first of a lineup of fairs returning in 2023, featuring a packed schedule of events for participants of all ages.

The fair will be running from Monday, July 10 to Sunday, July 16 at 1406 Key St. in Maumee, Ohio. A wide variety of activities have been scheduled throughout the week, including laser tag, inflatables, traditional livestock shows and more. The Lucas County Fair schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, July 10
    • 3:30 - 4 p.m. | Lucas County Fair Parade
    • 4 - 5 p.m. | Opening ceremonies
    • 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables / Taco Throwdown
    • 5:30 - 8 p.m. | Jr. Poultry Show
    • 5 - 9 p.m. | Laser Tag
    • 5 - 10 p.m. | Rides
  • Tuesday, July 11
    • 10 - 1 p.m. | Jr. Horse Shows
    • 11 - 6 p.m. | STEM Pavillion
    • 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 12 - 4 p.m. | Laser Tag / Rides
    • 12 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
    • 3 p.m. Jr. Goat Show
    • 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity
    • 4 - 8 p.m. | Battle of the Burgers / Inflatables
    • 5 p.m. | Jr. Sheep Show / Wheels of Ag game
    • 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 6 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 7 p.m. Wheels of Ag game
  • Wednesday, July 12
    • 10 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show / Jr. Rabbit Show
    • 11 a.m. | STEM Pavillion
    • 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables / Senior & Veterans Day activities
    • 12 - 4:30 p.m. | Laser Tag / Rides
    • 12 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
    • 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity
    • 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 5 p.m. | Jr. Cattle Show / Wheels of Ag Game
    • 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 6 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 7:30 p.m. | Team Hndball
  • Thursday, July 13
    • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Kids’ Day
    • 10 a.m. | On-the-spot flower arranging / Jr. Horse Show
    • 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables / Kids’ Day activities
    • 11 - 6 p.m. | Stem pavilion
    • 12 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
    • 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity / Local craft beer & funky turtle seltzer
    • 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 4:30 - 11:30 p.m. | Lawn mower demolition derby
    • 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game / Jr. Swine Show
    • 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking
    • 6 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag Game / Parallel Universe
  • Friday, July 14
    • 9 a.m. | Showmanship Sweepstakes
    • 10:30 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show
    • 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 11 - 6 p.m. | Stem pavilion
    • 12 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 2:30 p.m. | Livestock Auction
    • 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity / Local craft beer & funky turtle seltzer
    • 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking
    • 6 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 6:30 p.m. | Open Swine Show
    • 7 p.m. | Tyler Farr concert / Wheels of Ag Game
  • Saturday, July 15
    • 10 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show
    • 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 12 p.m. | Magic Show / Open horse & Pony show / Guys & Gals Lead
    • 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag / Open poultry exhibition
    • 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game / Open sheep show
    • 1 - 5 p.m. | NW Ohio Cornhole tournament
    • 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
    • 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity
    • 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking
    • 6 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag Game | Bob Seger Tribute Band
  • Sunday, July 16
    • 9 - 2 p.m. | Car show
    • 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables
    • 12 p.m. | Magic Show
    • 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag
    • 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll
    • 4 - 11 p.m. | KOI Drag Racing
    • 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game
    • 5 - 8 p.m. | Rides

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

