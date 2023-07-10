Lucas County Fair makes a return with lineup of events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Fair kicked off Monday, marking the first of a lineup of fairs returning in 2023, featuring a packed schedule of events for participants of all ages.

The fair will be running from Monday, July 10 to Sunday, July 16 at 1406 Key St. in Maumee, Ohio. A wide variety of activities have been scheduled throughout the week, including laser tag, inflatables, traditional livestock shows and more. The Lucas County Fair schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 10 3:30 - 4 p.m. | Lucas County Fair Parade 4 - 5 p.m. | Opening ceremonies 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables / Taco Throwdown 5:30 - 8 p.m. | Jr. Poultry Show 5 - 9 p.m. | Laser Tag 5 - 10 p.m. | Rides

Tuesday, July 11 10 - 1 p.m. | Jr. Horse Shows 11 - 6 p.m. | STEM Pavillion 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables 12 - 4 p.m. | Laser Tag / Rides 12 p.m. | Magic Show 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll 3 p.m. Jr. Goat Show 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity 4 - 8 p.m. | Battle of the Burgers / Inflatables 5 p.m. | Jr. Sheep Show / Wheels of Ag game 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 6 p.m. | Magic Show 7 p.m. Wheels of Ag game

Wednesday, July 12 10 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show / Jr. Rabbit Show 11 a.m. | STEM Pavillion 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables / Senior & Veterans Day activities 12 - 4:30 p.m. | Laser Tag / Rides 12 p.m. | Magic Show 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables 5 p.m. | Jr. Cattle Show / Wheels of Ag Game 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 6 p.m. | Magic Show 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 7:30 p.m. | Team Hndball

Thursday, July 13 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Kids’ Day 10 a.m. | On-the-spot flower arranging / Jr. Horse Show 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables / Kids’ Day activities 11 - 6 p.m. | Stem pavilion 12 p.m. | Magic Show 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity / Local craft beer & funky turtle seltzer 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables 4:30 - 11:30 p.m. | Lawn mower demolition derby 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game / Jr. Swine Show 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking 6 p.m. | Magic Show 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag Game / Parallel Universe

Friday, July 14 9 a.m. | Showmanship Sweepstakes 10:30 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables 11 - 6 p.m. | Stem pavilion 12 p.m. | Magic Show 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 2:30 p.m. | Livestock Auction 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity / Local craft beer & funky turtle seltzer 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking 6 p.m. | Magic Show 6:30 p.m. | Open Swine Show 7 p.m. | Tyler Farr concert / Wheels of Ag Game

Saturday, July 15 10 a.m. | Jr. Horse Show 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables 12 p.m. | Magic Show / Open horse & Pony show / Guys & Gals Lead 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag / Open poultry exhibition 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game / Open sheep show 1 - 5 p.m. | NW Ohio Cornhole tournament 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll 4 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Photo Opportunity 4 - 8 p.m. | Inflatables 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 5:30 - 10 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 6 - 8 p.m. | Hands-on winemaking 6 p.m. | Magic Show 7 p.m. | Wheels of Ag Game | Bob Seger Tribute Band

Sunday, July 16 9 - 2 p.m. | Car show 11 - 3 p.m. | Inflatables 12 p.m. | Magic Show 12 - 4 p.m. | Rides / Laser Tag 1 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 2 p.m. | Dinosaurs: Stroll 4 - 11 p.m. | KOI Drag Racing 5 p.m. | Wheels of Ag game 5 - 8 p.m. | Rides



