Michigan Man crushed by backhoe

Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle in Monroe, Michigan
Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle in Monroe, Michigan
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD TWP. Mich. (WTVG) - A man from Michigan is dead after the backhoe tractor he was working on suddenly accelerated and ran him over.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in Bedford Township on Summerfield Road. Investigators said Elmer Jones, 65, was performing maintenance on the backhoe when, for unknown reasons, it went into gear and accelerated.

The John Deere Loader Backhoe JD300 Tractor ran him over, hit a tree, then crashed into a neighboring fence and barn before stopping, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

Jones was taken to a Toledo hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

