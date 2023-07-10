Birthday Club
NAMI Toledo organizes gun violence, mental health discussion

Screenshot of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Toledo is hosting an event aimed at discussing the effects of gun violence on African American communities.

NAMI organizers announced they will host Gun Violence: A Conversation on How it Has Affected African American Men’s Mental Health at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library later this month. NAMI officials say they will be providing a light lunch to those who join them Friday, July 21 from 10 - 2 p.m.

NAMI’s African American Leadership Initiative is presenting the event with support from the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County. Organizers of the event say their focus this year is on exploring ways to promote mental health & wellness and safety within the African American community, and to empower leaders to take action towards this goal.

Registration is required to attend the event and can be found at the link here.

