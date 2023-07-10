NAMI Toledo organizes gun violence, mental health discussion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Toledo is hosting an event aimed at discussing the effects of gun violence on African American communities.

NAMI organizers announced they will host Gun Violence: A Conversation on How it Has Affected African American Men’s Mental Health at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library later this month. NAMI officials say they will be providing a light lunch to those who join them Friday, July 21 from 10 - 2 p.m.

NAMI’s African American Leadership Initiative is presenting the event with support from the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County. Organizers of the event say their focus this year is on exploring ways to promote mental health & wellness and safety within the African American community, and to empower leaders to take action towards this goal.

Registration is required to attend the event and can be found at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.