One dead, another seriously injured in wrong way crash with semi on U.S. 24

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A wrong way crash on U.S. 24 just west of Defiance leaves one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brayan Cabanzo-Cano, 21, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on U.S. 244 westbound just after midnight Monday morning.

He crashed head-on with a semi just to the west of Defiance near Baltimore Street.

Cabanzo-Cano was flown to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in his car, Jose M. Carrillo-Cabanzo, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both victims, as well as the driver of the semi were wearing safety belts, though alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

