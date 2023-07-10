Birthday Club
Ottawa River Road to close for roundabout construction

Ottawa River Road and 108th Street intersection
Ottawa River Road and 108th Street intersection(City of Toledo)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the City of Toledo say Ottawa River Road will close for 45 days for the construction of a new mini-roundabout.

The road closure is scheduled to begin Monday, July 17, around two weeks earlier than expected. The roundabout is set to be constructed at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and 108th Street, costing an estimated $555,800.

Plans for the construction, detailed by the city, explain the roads will be completely removed and rebuilt. They also say curbs and drive aprons will be replaced, along with adding or replacing pedestrian curb ramps.

The 45-day period is set to end on August 31.

