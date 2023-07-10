‘Reckless’ Bowling Green biker sought by police
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A biker lacking visible registration on his motorcycle is being sought by Bowling Green Police after he allegedly drove recklessly during a pursuit with officer on the Fourth of July.
Law enforcement officials said the motorcyclist was taunting officers to chase him, though they opted to end the pursuit to avoid risk to others.
They’re asking for people with information of the suspect’s identity to contact Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.
