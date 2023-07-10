Sinkhole still a problem on Bowsher HS football field nearly a year later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There might not be a home field advantage for another season for the Bowsher High School football team.

It doesn’t feel like football weather but we’re just over a month away from the start of high school football in the area. Bowsher might once again have a big issues with home games because there’s a cone marking off a big problem.

A single cone surrounded by hurdles from the track sits at the 32-yard line on Bowsher High School’s football stadium, surrounded by hurdles from the track. It looks a lot like the hole did last September when the I-Team first told you about it, only now it’s not surrounded by the soccer net anymore -- it’s the hurdles.

So why hasn’t it been fixed yet? We’ve asked the question but don’t have many answers.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson told us Monday the sinkhole is still an issue. We’re told contractor Rudolph-Libbe that addressed the problem last year is once again planning to explore the issue and determine a cause. That study will begin next Monday, according to TPS.

This field issue came up at TPS board committee meeting in June.

At the Arts, Athletics and Student Activities committee meeting, Deputy Superintendent James Gant told the board “the ground was scoped and inspection had been completed.” He’d advise the committee as they obtain updates, which includes updates to families and players, who once again may have a season without a home.

Last year the Blue Racers had to look for new places for home games. It’s not just football, soccer teams play there too.

The district says they’ll work on a contingency plan should the repairs not be done for the fall season.

