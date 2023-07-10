Stuff the Bus campaign helps area students in need head back to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students are in the middle of summer break but it won’t be long until it is time to get ready for the start of a new school year.

Making sure you have what you need for class is easier for some than others. That’s where Stuff the Bus comes in. It’s our annual campaign to help make sure kids in Lucas County have what they need.

The goal is to help provide backpacks and school supplies for about 1,200 students in Lucas County this year. Those who see the direct impact of the donation drive say something as simple as a pack of pencils or a bottle of glue can help change a life.

“It warms my heart when I see a mom with tears in her eyes because she knows someone out there cares about her child,” Beth Schwandt, the Operations Manager for Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio said.

The organization distributes the backpacks and school supplies collected during our Stuff the Bus campaign.

“Parents are deciding if they’re going to pay the gas bill or buy school supplies, so Stuff the Bus has a great impact on families in this community,” Schwandt said.

A few small things can give students a jump-start toward success.

“It doesn’t have to be a backpack full of school supplies. A bottle of glue, an eraser, a pencil sharpener. Those things make a difference in a child’s life. Those supplies can be the difference when it comes to having the successful tools to start school,” Schwandt said.

If you’d like to help Stuff the Bus, donating is easy. You can drop off school supplies at a number of partner locations or here at the 13abc studios. The drive runs through July 20th. That’s also the day of our drive-thru event at Dave White, where you can donate without having to get out of your car.

If you’d like to apply for a backpack, you can do so at the Salvation Army on North Erie Street Tuesday or Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and noon or between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

