Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Three suspects sought in alleged Sandusky Co. theft ring

Three suspects sought in alleged Sandusky Co. theft ring
Three suspects sought in alleged Sandusky Co. theft ring(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying thee people they say are taking part in a theft ring.

According to its Facebook page, the law enforcement agency is looking for three men they say distract their victims, then steal their debit or credit cards, which they then use to buy items at various stores.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for those with information to message them on Facebook.

If anyone recognizes these subjects, please message our page. They work together to distract subjects, then steal their...

Posted by Sandusky County Ohio Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 9, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Car into oregon home
Car crashes into Oregon home, elderly couple reported dead
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently

Latest News

TPD: Man arrested for alleged shooting at a group of women in Toledo
13 Action News Weekend in Review
Weekend in Review
Michigan Man crushed by backhoe
One dead, another seriously injured in wrong way crash with semi on U.S. 24