Three suspects sought in alleged Sandusky Co. theft ring
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying thee people they say are taking part in a theft ring.
According to its Facebook page, the law enforcement agency is looking for three men they say distract their victims, then steal their debit or credit cards, which they then use to buy items at various stores.
The Sheriff’s Office asks for those with information to message them on Facebook.
