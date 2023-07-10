Toledo man accused of setting house on fire, watching it burn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a series of charges for alleged burglary and setting a house on fire and watching it burn.

Justin Thomas, 23, is facing two Aggravated Arson charges and a Burglary charge. A Lucas County judge set his bond at $100,000 at no percent on Monday.

Court records show police allege Thomas set fire to a home and watched it burn from the inside while at an undisclosed location on Saturday. Witnesses saw him smoking a cigar watching the fire.

13 Action News reached out to TPD for more information and are waiting to hear back. Thomas is scheduled to be back in court on July 17.

