Toledo woman sentenced for stabbing, killing friend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman accused of stabbing and killing her friend changed her plea and was sentenced by a Lucas County judge Monday.

Judge Lindsay Navarre sentenced Sequoia Farrow, 32, to serve at least 17 years and a maximum indefinite sentence of 22 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of her friend, Samuel Gaiter, 43. Farrow was found guilty after she took an Alford plea on an Involuntary Manslaughter charge and a Felonious Assault Charge. She was originally charged with Murder in the case.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 1900 block of Scottwood Avenue in February of this year. Court documents say Gaiter and Farrow had an “altercation” inside an apartment. Detectives say Farrow stabbed Gaiter in the upper torso.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy showed Gaiter suffered multiple sharp-force injuries, with the most significant injury being a stab wound to the chest.

