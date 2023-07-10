Birthday Club
Ukrainian family seeks refuge in Northwest Ohio

By Zain Omair
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This weekend marked 500 days since Russia began its war in Ukraine. Refugees are continuing to seek peace in the United States, including in Northwest Ohio.

Natallia, her husband, and their two children arrived in Woodville Sunday. 13 Action News met with them just hours after beginning to settle into their new house.

“I just want to be safe,” said Natallia, as Alona Mishchenko translated.

It’s been a long journey for the family, who had a difficult time finding a sponsor. A sponsor is needed to provide support for those immigrating to the United States, so they aren’t left to fend for themselves. However, the demand for a sponsor is high as the war rages on.

“I did not expect success because of how desperate I was looking for safety with my children,” said Natallia, “but I received a response almost immediately.”

Answering the call: Toledo Helps Ukraine. The non-profit, which was started by Mischenko, then connected Natallia to Mike and Janelle Metzger. While this is their first time sponsoring a family, the Metzger’s have worked with people who are new to the states through their own organization, Water for Ishamel. Janelle is the Executive Director and Founder and is familiar with ways to connect families to jobs, health care, and teaching skills like English.

“You go from being a highly educated person to being like a little kid in a new country. You don’t even know how to ask like, ‘where’s the bathroom?’” said Mike Metzger.

Both Mike and Janelle told 13 Action News that sponsoring a family felt like the right thing to do, especially with how concerned they were hearing about the war in Ukraine on the news.

“The real trauma is on their side. They’re saying goodbye to everything,” said Mike.

“Here’s these two families from the opposite side of the world. Now we start this relationship,” said Janelle.

The Metzger’s generosity is something Natallia says she is beyond grateful for, especially as the future in Ternopol, where the family is from, is uncertain.

“The war is not over, it’s still difficult. It’s still life threatening to be there, so we are thankful for this group, Water For Ishmael and Toledo Helps Ukraine, get together and respond to us when we did not even expect anything,” said Natallia.

If you’d like to help Natallia’s family or learn how to become a sponsor, you can learn more here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

