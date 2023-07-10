Weekend in Review
Toledo’s top headlines from July 8 - July 9
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio representative arrested, a family seeking refuge, vandalism to an inclusive playground and more. See what you missed in the 13 Action News Weekend in Review.
- Wauseon accessible playground closes due to recent vandalism: Police identify suspects caught on security cameras
- WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to recent vandalism, the Wauseon accessible playground has been temporarily closed to the public.
- Sara’s Garden, a non-profit organization posted to Facebook that the park will be closed until officials can determine a way to prevent the vandalism from happening.
- According to the Facebook post, unsupervised children had ripped a gate off the fence, torn up playground surfaces and rode motorbikes on the playground surface. The children also pulled belts off handicap swings making them unusable for summer camp students.
- Park officials and police have identified the suspects believed to be involved in the vandalism.
- Ukrainian family seeks refuge in Northwest Ohio
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This weekend marked 500 days since Russia began its war in Ukraine. Refugees are continuing to seek peace in the United States, including in Northwest Ohio.
- Natallia, her husband, and their two children arrived in Woodville Sunday. 13 Action News met with them just hours after beginning to settle into their new house.
- “I just want to be safe,” said Natallia, as Alona Mishchenko translated.
- Morning shooting kills 1 at Toledo apartment complex, police say
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police crews responded to an early morning shooting on Walnut Street that they say killed one person.
- Crews responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday morning outside the Greenbelt Apartment Complex.
- Detectives say the victim, Deon Huntley, 35, was suffering from at least 1 gunshot wound, transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
- Michigan Man crushed by backhoe
- BEDFORD TWP. Mich. (WTVG) - A man from Michigan is dead after the backhoe tractor he was working on suddenly accelerated and ran him over.
- It happened just before 3 p.m. in Bedford Township on Summerfield Road. Investigators said Elmer Jones, 65, was performing maintenance on the backhoe when, for unknown reasons, it went into gear and accelerated.
- The John Deere Loader Backhoe JD300 Tractor ran him over, hit a tree, then crashed into a neighboring fence and barn before stopping, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
- Other Headlines
- Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young arrested followed alleged domestic violence incident
- Two ‘critically endangered’ antelope born at Ohio wildlife park
- Investigation opens into ‘suspicious fire’ in Toledo, officials say
- TPD: Man arrested for shooting at a group of women in Toledo
- Car crashes into Oregon home, elderly couple reported dead
- “Run Discrimination Out of Town” walkathon/runathon to come to Toledo
- County fairs make a return for 2023
- Dana Open to return to northwest Ohio next week
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.