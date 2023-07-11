Birthday Club
13abc celebrates 75th anniversary with hour-long special

WTVG 13abc celebrates 75th anniversary
WTVG 13abc celebrates 75th anniversary(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For more than seven decades, the one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

As we turn 75, we say thank you and renew our promise to always take action for you.

Our special celebrating 13abc’s 75th anniversary and diving into our history airs Friday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m. You can also livestream it at the link here.

You can also help celebrate our anniversary with a retro t-shirt from Jupmode. Presale for the 13 Strong shirt runs until July 31 at midnight. You can order at the link here.

