7/11: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A few storms tonight, then heavy and widespread for Wednesday.
7/11: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Hot this afternoon with highs around 90. There is a good chance for scattered storms for our northern and eastern counties this evening into early tonight. A few showers are likely in the morning Wednesday, then some heavier and stronger storms are likely Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat tomorrow, but gusty winds and hail are also possible. Highs are expected to be in the 80s Wednesday. A few showers and storms are possible at times on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s, then a dry break Thursday night - Friday AM. Warmer Friday PM with highs in the upper 80s, and a few storms are possible from that time into the night. More showers and storms are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. An isolated pop up shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday.

