Group urges Medical Board to add three conditions to list of ailments doctors can prescribe medical marijuana for

The Ohio Medical Board will meet Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Columbus to discuss and vote on the three conditions.
The Ohio Medical Board will meet Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Columbus to discuss and vote on the three conditions.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA) urged the Ohio Medical Board to vote to add three medical conditions to the list of ailments doctors can prescribe marijuana.

The Ohio Medical Board will vote Wednesday on the possible additions to the list of conditions.

The three conditions that the board is scheduled to consider include irritable bowel syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The list currently includes 25 conditions.

This is the fourth time the board has received petitions to add autism to the list of qualifying conditions. Autism has already been approved for medical marijuana in 16 states and Puerto Rico.

According to OMCIA, the board has only approved four petitions since 2016. At the end of 2022, the board received 10 petitions for new conditions, seven were rejected for either not meeting the requirements for a petition.

The Ohio Medical Board will meet Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Columbus to discuss and vote on the three conditions.

