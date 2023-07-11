Heatherdowns BMV reopens after fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Bureau of Motor Vehicles location is back open after a fire in the building last month.

The Heatherdowns BMV that was damaged when a fire broke out in the business plaza has reopened nearly three weeks latter, the Ohio BMV announced on social media on Tuesday.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire but the title bureau office next door to the BMV was deemed a total loss. Neighboring businesses sustained water damage.

A Toledo Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it started as an electrical fire and was ruled accidental.

