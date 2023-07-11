Inmates at Wood County Jail take pride in garden

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - While it is no farmer’s market, it is a crop inmates can call their own at the Wood County Jail in Bowling Green.

Every day inmates Jessie Floyd and Jacob Halko trade in their jail-issued crocks for work boots so they can tend to the garden they started this spring.

“This is all pretty tall for tomato plants as you can see, we keep stringing everything up as they grow, we want them to get taller and continue to grow,” Floyd said Tuesday morning while walking through rows of crops he helped plant.

Floyd, who’s been incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center for the past 7 months, had little gardening experience before being locked up.

“Never did I think it would look this good, it’s looking really good, it’s coming along, everything is getting real big, we just do a lot of weeding right now, waiting on stuff to produce,” Floyd said.

And producing is what they are doing, the garden is host to a thousand plants that were all donated.

“We also seeded probably over a hundred plants, so we have jalapenos, peppers, tomatoes, we have two different types of onions going,” Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Lindsey Knapp, who manages the garden said.

The inmates, who are all lower-tier offenders, spend 4-5 hours a day in the garden, everything grown in the garden goes back to the jail’s kitchen.

“And then they process it, and then they feed the inmates in the jail, JDC, which is the juvenile center, JRC, which is the residential center is also the jails feeds those, so it all, it all goes back to them,” Knapp said.

Floyd says he will be released in a few months. He has worked in the garden from the start.

“I take pride in it because I started it, and I’ll be here until it ends September, October, so I’ll get to see it all the way through,” Floyd said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.