July 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot today with a high near 90. There is a good chance for scattered storms for our northern and eastern counties this evening into early tonight. A few showers are possible in the morning Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely by evening into early Wednesday night. Highs are expected to be in the 80s tomorrow. A few showers are possible at times on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Saturday with a high in the middle 80s. An isolated pop up shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday.

