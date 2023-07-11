Birthday Club
July 11th Weather Forecast

Stormy & Muggy Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot today with a high near 90. There is a good chance for scattered storms for our northern and eastern counties this evening into early tonight. A few showers are possible in the morning Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely by evening into early Wednesday night. Highs are expected to be in the 80s tomorrow. A few showers are possible at times on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Saturday with a high in the middle 80s. An isolated pop up shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

