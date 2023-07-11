Local non-profit opening up conversation about the impacts of loss, effort to curb Toledo violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local non-profit, Uniquely Saving our Sons, is bringing women together to process the impact of loss, something they say is helping to curb Toledo violence.

The group has been coming together for years according to the founder, Abena Rowland, but Monday’s meeting was a little different.

That’s because of guest speaker, Kina Dotson.

Dotson says overcoming loss is difficult, but for every loss, there are at least two sides, and she’s experienced both.

She says her husband has been a victim of a violent crime, and her 18-year-old son is facing possible jail time for committing a crime.

“Getting two phone calls from different spectrums on gun violence I feel like I have the experience I can share with others that can help them through the process of healing,” said Dotson. “I think, if we altogether stop and reevaluate where we spend our time, we can collectively try to work together to set new cycles and break old cycles.”

Uniquely SOS has two separate meetings for men and women. Every other Monday at 6 p.m. is when the women gather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.