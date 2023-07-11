Looking for a job? School districts are searching for substitute teachers

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - School may not be in session, but behind-the-scenes, districts are actively recruiting for the upcoming academic year.

“We’re always looking to hire subs,” Brenda Gift, Director of Student Services and Special Programs for the Educational Service Center of Laker Erie West said.

The organization held a job fair at the Monclova Community Center Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The group helps staff classrooms like the preschool at Monclova Primary. Gift calls the staffing shortages a challenge still lingering from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

“You know, schools were closing and they were opening back up again, and so now we’re at a point where it’s really, really stable, and we need really good people who are caring and love children and are compassionate and will do a nice job,” Gift said.

“Yeah, for me, I’m used to gigging and free-lancing,” Bradley Piri, a photographer, musician, and substitute teacher with Toledo Public Schools said. He compared being a sub to being the new kid in school over and over.

“Mostly learning on the fly every single school that you go in. For some people, that’s exciting. For a lot of people, it’s really stressful, and they just don’t want to do that. They’d rather have, like, a set school that they go to every day. Like, just kind of being able to just to go into work, clock in, go home,” Piri said.

Piri has a bachelor’s degree in music education, but not all districts require a background in education. In 2022 Ohio opened up substitute teaching to those without bachelor’s degrees, but it depends on the district.

