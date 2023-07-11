Birthday Club
Man shot, leading to standoff in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot overnight leading to a stand-off between Toledo police and the alleged shooter.

It happened this morning on the 500 block of Dexter.

There have been no updates on the person shot.

Police have not said any updates on the shooter.

This is a developing story.

