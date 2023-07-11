Man shot, leading to standoff in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot overnight leading to a stand-off between Toledo police and the alleged shooter.

It happened this morning on the 500 block of Dexter.

There have been no updates on the person shot.

Police have not said any updates on the shooter.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.