Man taken into custody in connection with downtown Cleveland mass shooting injuring 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a 25-year-old Lorain man in connection to a mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland police told 19 News that 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Jaylon Jennings (Source: Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.)

Cleveland police said they were able to locate Jennings around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshal’s.

Chief Deputy Brian Fitzgibbon with the U.S. Marshal’s Service said he was taken into custody without incident from a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Avenue in Lorain.

Police have also requested a warrant to search Jennings home following his arrest.

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he was seen inside of Rumor Bar & Lounge before the shooting, spotting several of the victims.

He them went out to his car in a parking lot on West 6th Street and got a gun from his trunk.

His gun was described by witnesses as a glock with an extended magazine.

Police said Jennings then went back and “deliberately” shot at people.

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond sat down with 19 News Monday to discuss the shooting prior to Jennings’ arrest.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Ciaccia said nine people were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

She also confirmed the suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Cleveland City officials said the nine people were injured included:

A 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the forearm

A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his wrist and lower body

A 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to both feet

A 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her knee

A 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs

A 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his knee

