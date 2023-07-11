“Maybe I did play ‘Ms. Rachel’ too loud” - Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sounds of summer fun are also the center of frustration for some Sylvania Township residents.

Aleksandar Lucic and his family moved to a house on Ramblehurst Road two years ago. The family loves to entertain in their backyard and Lucic built a pool last year. However, Lucic tells 13 Action News noise complaints from one neighbor have put an end to his family’s fun.

“Summer time comes, kids are outside enjoying the pool. They love to listen to music, my twins love ‘Ms. Rachel’. But the next thing you know, I have police officers coming to my house,” said Lucic.

According to Lucic, the first complaint came on Memorial Day weekend. Since then, the police have made several stops at his house over complaints about the music from the same neighbor.

“It’s just kind of frustrating because my kids see it every single day, ‘they’re like why’s the police here? what’s going on?’” said Lucic.

In response, Lucic created a display in his yard directed at the neighbor, mocking the person as a ‘cop caller’.

Sylvania Township Police told 13 Action News that officers have been called at least four times since May. Action News reached out to the neighbor, who did not want to speak on camera. He said Lucic is violating the ordinance, which states noise cannot “disturb the peace, enjoyment, quiet, or comfort of any person with ordinary sensibilities.” Noise must also be kept to a minimum between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. According to police, the complaints were made before these hours and no citations have been given.

“First time I just brushed it off. Like maybe I did play ‘Ms. Rachel’ too loud but I was just like whatever. But then the next day, it happens again. A third day, it happens again,” said Lucic.

At this point, Lucic just wants peace, but so does the neighbor.

“I got neighbors living a couple streets down, driving by looking at it and it makes me look like a bad person,” said Lucic.

Sylvania Township Police said for anyone going through a dispute with their neighbor, residents can request a mediation. However, if that doesn’t work, in extreme cases, harrassment charges may be filed and the case could be settled in court.

