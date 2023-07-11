Moment of Science: Fulgurite

We all know lightning is powerful: It’s hot, it creates loud noise, and can certainly shock you... but there’s one aspect sought after by researchers and collectors alike, when that bolt hits the beach.

*Most lightning strikes have an average temperature of about 2500 degrees Celsius, but can reach up to 30,000... and it only takes 1800 degrees to melt most types of sand. When that negatively-charged bolt strikes the positively-charged sand, it becomes the world’s fastest glassmaker. It’s called “fulgurite”, named after the Latin for lightning, and while examples of those fused silica crystals don’t appear as clear as manmade glass, they’re still fascinating in their own right. These tubes tend to have a glassy inside with tiny bubbles, since it cools and solidifies almost as fast as the lightning strike itself.

*Of course, we know lightning doesn’t just strike sand... and these fulgurites can even be formed out of certain rocks. Those ones aren’t usually tubes, though, but more of a surface thing with veins spread out to form a crust of glass. By comparison, the sand tubes are often as long as a foot and a couple inches wide, tracing that electric path of least resistance. The world’s longest known fulgurite was excavated in Florida in the 1990s, coming in at a whopping 16 feet!

*Coloring all depends on the material, of course, as iron can add a greenish-brown tinge, and even downed power lines can be struck and have their copper mixed into the fulgurite. They’re a rare find, but try your luck along the shoreline the day after a storm -- and make sure another one isn’t coming along shortly.

