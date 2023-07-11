Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Moment of Science: Fulgurite

“Lightning is the shorthand of a storm, and tells of chaos.” -Eric Mackay
It's bright, it's hot, and literally petrifying! Dan Smith has the shocking story of what happens when lightning meets sand. ⚡
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We all know lightning is powerful: It’s hot, it creates loud noise, and can certainly shock you... but there’s one aspect sought after by researchers and collectors alike, when that bolt hits the beach.

*Most lightning strikes have an average temperature of about 2500 degrees Celsius, but can reach up to 30,000... and it only takes 1800 degrees to melt most types of sand. When that negatively-charged bolt strikes the positively-charged sand, it becomes the world’s fastest glassmaker. It’s called “fulgurite”, named after the Latin for lightning, and while examples of those fused silica crystals don’t appear as clear as manmade glass, they’re still fascinating in their own right. These tubes tend to have a glassy inside with tiny bubbles, since it cools and solidifies almost as fast as the lightning strike itself.

*Of course, we know lightning doesn’t just strike sand... and these fulgurites can even be formed out of certain rocks. Those ones aren’t usually tubes, though, but more of a surface thing with veins spread out to form a crust of glass. By comparison, the sand tubes are often as long as a foot and a couple inches wide, tracing that electric path of least resistance. The world’s longest known fulgurite was excavated in Florida in the 1990s, coming in at a whopping 16 feet!

*Coloring all depends on the material, of course, as iron can add a greenish-brown tinge, and even downed power lines can be struck and have their copper mixed into the fulgurite. They’re a rare find, but try your luck along the shoreline the day after a storm -- and make sure another one isn’t coming along shortly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

SPD officer reportedly attacked with taser while questioning suspect
SPD officer reportedly attacked with taser while questioning suspect
Summer on a Budget: Free summer sweat with Radi8 hot yoga
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Smoke billows above the trees during the Pallet Fire that burned 833 acres and destroyed 3...
Waushara County fire caused by burning debris