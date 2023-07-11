Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

NY man alleged to have stolen toilet paper, threaten gas station clerks with knife

Chace Douglas
Chace Douglas(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A New York man faces a robbery charge in Lucas County Court for allegedly stealing toilet paper Monday.

According to court documents, Chace Douglas, 31, took toilet paper from the Marathon gas station on the 300 block of Bancroft around 2 p.m.

When confronted by the clerks, Douglas allegedly swung his fists at them, then pulled out a knife and threatened them with it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

A water utility company serving residents in Swancreek Township is warning the public water...
Officials find waterline leak, water to be shut off at Fulton County line Tuesday
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
Heatherdowns BMV reopens after fire
I-Team reveals school officials knew of former trainer's past offenses with minors
Warnings Ignored: Danger in Plain Sight airs Wednesday night
Stuff the Bus campaign WTVG 13abc
Stuff the Bus 2023