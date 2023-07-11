NY man alleged to have stolen toilet paper, threaten gas station clerks with knife

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A New York man faces a robbery charge in Lucas County Court for allegedly stealing toilet paper Monday.

According to court documents, Chace Douglas, 31, took toilet paper from the Marathon gas station on the 300 block of Bancroft around 2 p.m.

When confronted by the clerks, Douglas allegedly swung his fists at them, then pulled out a knife and threatened them with it.

