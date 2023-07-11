ODOT open house to be held in Ottawa County Tuesday

OTTAWA Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be holding an open house public meeting in Ottawa County Tuesday.

The open house will be held Tuesday, July 11 at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton. The purpose of the open house ill be to share details of an upcoming highway project.

The project that will be discussed involves State Route 2/State Route 53 and State Road in Port Clinton.

Anyone interested in attending the event can come between 4 and 7 p.m. There will be no formal presentation but officials with ODOT and representatives of ODOT’s contractor and consultant for the project will be available.

