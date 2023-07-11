Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

ODOT open house to be held in Ottawa County Tuesday

Ohio Department of Transportation logo.
Ohio Department of Transportation logo.(odot)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be holding an open house public meeting in Ottawa County Tuesday.

The open house will be held Tuesday, July 11 at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton. The purpose of the open house ill be to share details of an upcoming highway project.

The project that will be discussed involves State Route 2/State Route 53 and State Road in Port Clinton.

Anyone interested in attending the event can come between 4 and 7 p.m. There will be no formal presentation but officials with ODOT and representatives of ODOT’s contractor and consultant for the project will be available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently

Latest News

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Ottawa Room at the Monclova...
Substitute teacher job far to be held Tuesday in Monclova
Thomas is facing a series of charges for alleged burglary and setting a house on fire and...
Toledo man accused of setting house on fire, watching it burn
President Biden is meeting with UK officials to discuss the war in Ukraine. Biden has said...
13 Action News Big Story: NATO and the war in Ukraine
Sinkhole still a problem on Bowsher High School football field
Sinkhole still a problem on Bowsher HS football field nearly a year later