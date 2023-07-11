Water to be shut off at Fulton County line for repairs on waterline leak

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A water utility serving residents in Swancreek Township is warning the public that water will be shut off at the Fulton County line Tuesday after a waterline leak was reported.

The Swancreek Water District said many were experiencing low water pressure and that a waterline leak had been discovered in the main waterline in Lucas County. Water will be shut off at Fulton County line Tuesday afternoon to make repairs and crews plan to work through the night so the water will be restored by Wednesday morning.

The Fulton County Sanitary Engineer, Lincoln Frey, told 13 Action News the break is along Monclova Road between Girdham and 64. The break is technically in Lucas County but it’s a Fulton County line. Crews were working on a fix Tuesday afternoon.

Frey said it’s unclear exactly how many customers will be affected but it won’t be the entire county. Water will be stopped in places like Swancreek Township, Evergreen, Assumption and Metamora areas. He said the pump station in Fulton County on South Berkey Southern is affected, too.

City of Toledo crews are helping with the fix. A timeline for the water to be turned back on in affected areas will depend on the severity of the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.