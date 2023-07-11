One life flighted following Tuesday afternoon crash in Monclova Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - US-24 Westbound near mile marker 66 is back open Tuesday afternoon after it was shut down for hours due to a crash that resulted in a serious injury, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Officials at the scene said a pick-up truck was traveling on US-24 eastbound before Fallen Timbers when it hit a semi, then crossed the median into westbound traffic and flipped over. The driver of the pick-up was taken to an area hospital by air ambulance.

According to an official with the OSHP, Randall Renshler, 25, was driving the pick-up truck. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medic

The Toledo Post of the OSHP is investigating the crash.

Crash on US-24 at Anthony Wayne Trail (WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.