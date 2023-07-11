Birthday Club
Part of US-24 WB closed for injury crash, air ambulance responds

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - US-24 Westbound is closed near mile marker 66 Tuesday afternoon due to an injury crash, according to OSHP. How many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

13 Action News crews saw an air ambulance at the scene. Officials at the scene said a pick-up truck was traveling on US-24 eastbound before Fallen Timbers when it crossed the median into westbound traffic and flipped over.

While US-24 West is closed, traffic along US-24 East is moving slowly.

Troopers say OSHP will provide updates when it reopens. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Crash on US-24 at Anthony Wayne Trail
Crash on US-24 at Anthony Wayne Trail(WTVG)

