Part of US-24 WB closed for injury crash, air ambulance responds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - US-24 Westbound is closed near mile marker 66 Tuesday afternoon due to an injury crash, according to OSHP. How many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

13 Action News crews saw an air ambulance at the scene. Officials at the scene said a pick-up truck was traveling on US-24 eastbound before Fallen Timbers when it crossed the median into westbound traffic and flipped over.

While US-24 West is closed, traffic along US-24 East is moving slowly.

Troopers say OSHP will provide updates when it reopens. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Crash on US-24 at Anthony Wayne Trail (WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.