Second annual Clash of the Contractors returning to Rossford July 29

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of an effort to bring awareness to the need for mental health advocacy, 2Tuff2Talk has announced the return of the Clash of the Contractors.

The event is a family-friendly fundraiser where teams composed of union construction workers compete against one another in tournaments including wiffleball, volleyball, cornhole and tug of war.

Proceeds collected from the silent auction, team signups, raffles and food and beverage sales will go toward 2Tuff2Talk initiatives. The initiatives are focused on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The second annual Clash of the Contractors will be held July 29 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Electrical Industry Shelter Pavilion in Rossford. The event is free to attend but donations are strongly encouraged. For more information on the event click here.

